Badgers QB Braedyn Locke breaks down mistakes, positives vs. Indiana

Last week, the Wisconsin Badgers suffered a tough 20-14 loss at the hands of the Indiana Hoosiers, with the offense struggling to get going, despite having multiple opportunities inside their opponent’s territory.

Now, the Badgers will look ahead to Week 11, where they’ll face off against the Northwestern Wildcats, who have gone 4-5 to begin the season, most recently coming off a 10-7 loss the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Ahead of the game, Badgers quarterback Braedyn Locke spoke to the media, breaking down his mistakes against Indiana, taking accountability, while also looking ahead to a potential bounce-back performance against Northwestern.

Here’s everything that Locke said about the Indiana loss and ahead of the Northwestern game.

Against Indiana, Locke completed 21/41 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. It was a near-identical statline to his performance against Illinois (21/41 passing, 240 yards, two touchdowns), but the outcome was much different, as the quarterback missed a number of open throws and couldn’t pull away with the victory.

Through three games as a starter, Locke has completed just under 50% of his passes, but has yet to throw an interception.