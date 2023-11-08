C.J. Williams, Jonas Duclona, and Trech Kekahuna break down Year 1 with the Badgers

The Wisconsin Badgers underwent significant changes in the offseason, adding a number of high-profile transfers, while landing 15 freshmen as a part of a revamped class under new head coach Luke Fickell.

One of those high-profile transfers was 2022 four-star wideout C.J. Williams, who transferred to Wisconsin from the USC Trojans after seeing limited action in a crowded receiver room.

Williams, a 6’4, 200-pound receiver, has seen regular snaps as a reserve, with his best performance coming in a five-catch, 56-yard game against the Purdue Boilermakers.

However, with starter Chimere Dike out against the Indiana Hoosiers last weekend, Williams stepped into the starting lineup, playing a season-high 68 snaps.

This week, I spoke with Williams, who broke down the bigger role against Indiana, as well as the ups and downs of his first year with the Badgers.

On the freshman side, two recruits that were handpicked by Luke Fickell in the 2023 class were cornerback Jonas Duclona, who flipped from Cincinnati to Wisconsin following the coaching change, and receiver Trech Kekahuna, who flipped from Arizona to Wisconsin.

Duclona, a 5’10, 180-pound cornerback, has been in the two-deep for the entire season following a number of transfers at the position, seeing some limited playing time across the year.

This week, I spoke with the cornerback about the learning experience from his freshman year, and what to expect from him going forward.

Kekahuna has experienced a different start to his Badgers career, as the four-star receiver was sidelined with injuries during the preseason, making it difficult for him to crack a deep rotation at wideout.

However, the true freshman saw action on special teams for the first time this weekend, and has regularly been on the travel squad as a freshman.

I spoke with the receiver this week, who broke down the tough start to his Badgers career and how he’s been able to make a name for himself in practice in order to see the field.