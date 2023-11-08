Wisconsin vs. Northwestern: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped to 5-4 on the season with a 20-14 loss at the hands of the Indiana Hoosiers, moving to 3-3 in conference play and entrenching themselves in a three way tie for No. 2 in the Big Ten West.

Now, the Badgers are set to face the Northwestern Wildcats, who stand at 4-5 (2-4 in conference play) and are coming off a 10-7 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Wildcats have only had one dominant victory this season, but have played a number of opponents close, with four of their last five games being decided by one score.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s game for the Badgers against Northwestern.

How to watch

TV: FS1, Saturday at 2:30 P.M. CT

Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

Line: Wisconsin -10.5(DraftKings)

Over/Under: 42.5(DraftKings)

Stay tuned for our preview of Saturday’s game!

