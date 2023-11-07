Badgers open as 11-point favorites vs. Northwestern

Fresh off a 20-14 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers, the Wisconsin Badgers will return home for a matchup with the Northwestern Wildcats, who have endured a season of turmoil to remain competitive in the Big Ten.

With Wisconsin entering at 5-4(3-3) and Northwestern at 4-5(2-4), the Badgers are favored, once again, but cannot fall under that trap, as they were 9.5-point favorites against the Indiana Hoosiers and we know how that one ended up.

How are the Badgers’ looked at, odds-wise, in Week 11 against Northwestern?

The Badgers are currently listed as 11-point favorites, with the over and under listed at -110 odds each, respectively.

The over/under for total points is currently placed at 44.5, with the over and under odds each listed at -110.

Can the Badgers bounce back with a victory over the Wildcats?

