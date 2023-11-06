Updated bowl projections for the Badgers after two-game losing streak

With three games left in the season, it’s officially time to begin talking about bowl projections, although that conversation is looking grimmer for the Wisconsin Badgers, who are coming off a two-game losing streak.

Initially standing at 5-2, the Badgers lost games to the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers, dropping them to 5-4, including 3-3 in conference play.

Now, where are the Badgers projected to be during bowl season?

In his weekly College Football Bowl Projections, The Action’s Brett McMurphy is still fairly bullish on the Badgers, projecting them to the Music City Bowl on December 30th against the Auburn Tigers.

The Music City Bowl is hosted in Nashville, Tennessee, and has tie-ins with the Big Ten and SEC, as the Iowa Hawkeyes(8-5, 5-4 in 2022) defeated the Kentucky Wildcats(7-6, 3-5) 21-0 last season in the game.

At 5-4, the Badgers are just one game away from achieving bowl eligibility, with matchups against Northwestern, Nebraska, and Minnesota still on the docket.

Currently, Iowa, the leader in the Big Ten West, is projected to the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, played on December 31st, while Ohio State is projected to the Orange Bowl, played on January 1st, and Michigan is projected to the College Football Playoff.