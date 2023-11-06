Badgers announce kickoff time, network for Nov. 18 game vs. Nebraska

The Wisconsin Badgers will play the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 6:30 P.M. CT on November 18th on NBC, they announced on Monday.

Thus far, the Badgers are 5-4 on the season, including 3-3 in conference play, with their most recent loss coming in a 20-14 game against the Indiana Hoosiers on the road.

On the other hand, the Cornhuskers are also 5-4, including 3-3 in conference play, most recently dropping a 20-17 game to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Cornhuskers have wins over Northern Illinois, Louisiana Tech, Illinois, Northwestern and Purdue, while suffering conference losses to Michigan, Minnesota, and Michigan State, as well as a non-conference loss to Colorado.

The Badgers, now entrenched in a three-way tie for No. 2 in the Big Ten West, have dropped games to Washington State, Iowa, Ohio State, and Indiana.

Before their matchup in two weeks, the Badgers will first host the Northwestern Wildcats, who also stand at 5-4 and 3-3 in conference play, in Week 11 at Camp Randall Stadium, hoping to get back on track.