Badgers HC Luke Fickell provides update on Tanner Mordecai’s injury

The Wisconsin Badgers suffered a 20-14 defeat at the hands of the Indiana Hoosiers, struggling defensively to begin the game, while the offense failed to score points, despite having multiple opportunities.

However, one of the bigger storylines from the game was quarterback Tanner Mordecai warming up before the game, despite undergoing surgery on his broken hand just three weeks ago.

Mordecai was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report and ultimately suited up for the game, although the quarterback didn’t play, as redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke earned his third consecutive start in the loss.

What’s the latest on Mordecai’s injury?

Speaking to reporters postgame, head coach Luke Fickell noted the warmups from his former starting quarterback, but still was mum on the exact timetable, noting that Mordecai has yet to practice thus far this season.

“Tanner warmed up a little bit,” Fickell said after the game. “Hopefully it’s getting close, but it’s hard to tell, right?”

Fickell then talked about each of the team’s questionable players this week in Braelon Allen, Chimere Dike, and Mordecai, acknowledging that they weren’t really that close to playing on Saturday.

“When guys don’t practice much during the week, it’s really difficult to say you’re going to put them out there for their safety as well as for, obviously the execution of what it is that we do. I don’t know that they were really close,” Fickell said. “There was a few guys obviously didn’t make the trip and then obviously some guys that weren’t dressed as well.”

Mordecai’s status is unclear for the remainder of the season, given that Wisconsin has just three games remaining prior to their bowl game.

Even if the Badgers do get Mordecai back from injury, there’s no certainty that they would turn back to the starter, given the lack of acclimation back with the starting group.

However, it appears all of those questions will only be answered next week and going forward.