Badgers defense: Snap counts vs. Indiana in Week 10

The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Indiana Hoosiers in 20-14 game on Saturday, moving down to 5-4, including 3-3 in conference play.

Here are the defensive snap counts from Wisconsin’s Week 10 loss.

Defensive Line

Rodas Johnson: 36 snaps

James Thompson Jr.: 36 snaps

Ben Barten: 29 snaps

Gio Paez: 27 snaps

Curt Neal: 23 snaps

Cade McDonald: 4 snaps

Darian Varner: 9 snaps

Outside Linebackers

C.J Goetz: 63 snaps

Darryl Peterson: 52 snaps

Jeff Pietrowski Jr.: 23 snaps

Kaden Johnson: 7 snaps

Christian Alliegro: 5 snaps

Inside Linebackers

Jordan Turner: 66 snaps

Maema Njongmeta: 41 snaps

Jake Chaney: 38 snaps

Cornerbacks

Ricardo Hallman: 73 snaps

Jason Maitre: 62 snaps

Alexander Smith: 39 snaps

Nyzier Fourqurean: 36 snaps

Jonas Duclona: 2 snaps

Safeties

Hunter Wohler: 75 snaps

Austin Brown: 61 snaps

Preston Zachman: 18 snaps

Stay tuned for the snap count breakdown following Wisconsin’s Week 11 bout against the Northwestern Wildcats.