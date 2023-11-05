Badgers defense: Snap counts vs. Indiana in Week 10

The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Indiana Hoosiers in 20-14 game on Saturday, moving down to 5-4, including 3-3 in conference play.
Here are the defensive snap counts from Wisconsin’s Week 10 loss.
Defensive Line
Rodas Johnson: 36 snaps
James Thompson Jr.: 36 snaps
Ben Barten: 29 snaps
Gio Paez: 27 snaps
Curt Neal: 23 snaps
Cade McDonald: 4 snaps
Darian Varner: 9 snaps
Outside Linebackers
C.J Goetz: 63 snaps
Darryl Peterson: 52 snaps
Jeff Pietrowski Jr.: 23 snaps
Kaden Johnson: 7 snaps
Christian Alliegro: 5 snaps
Inside Linebackers
Jordan Turner: 66 snaps
Maema Njongmeta: 41 snaps
Jake Chaney: 38 snaps
Cornerbacks
Ricardo Hallman: 73 snaps
Jason Maitre: 62 snaps
Alexander Smith: 39 snaps
Nyzier Fourqurean: 36 snaps
Jonas Duclona: 2 snaps
Safeties
Hunter Wohler: 75 snaps
Austin Brown: 61 snaps
Preston Zachman: 18 snaps
Stay tuned for the snap count breakdown following Wisconsin’s Week 11 bout against the Northwestern Wildcats.
