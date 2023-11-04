Instant reaction to the Badgers 20-14 loss to Indiana

The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Indiana Hoosiers 20-14 on Saturday, dropping to 5-4 on the season and 3-3 in conference play.

In the loss, which was the worst of the season for Wisconsin, the Badgers struggled at times on both sides of the ball, with the defense failing to contain Indiana early before a stellar second half, while the offense generated just seven points per half.

Quarterback Braedyn Locke threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, but completed just 51% of his passes in a game that was placed in his hands in key moments.

Following the game, Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 20-14 loss, reacting to Locke’s performance, the defensive effort and more.

Next week, the Badgers will face the Northwestern Wildcats, who face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 10.

Can the Badgers get back on track, or will they continue to slide at the tail end of this 2023 season?