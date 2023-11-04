Badgers vs. Hoosiers Injury Report: One starter out vs. Indiana

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Indiana Hoosiers in Week 10 at Memorial Stadium, with kickoff slated for 11:00 A.M. CT.

The Badgers enter the game as 9.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 45 points ahead of the game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

However, there are a few players who won’t play, as the Badgers have a few injuries for Week 10.

Here is the full injury report.

A few twists on the #Badgers injury report:



No Kamo'i Latu for Wisconsin. Braelon Allen, Chimere Dike, and... Tanner Mordecai? questionable for UW. pic.twitter.com/FEQ4Z24muc — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) November 4, 2023

Players Out

RB Chez Mellusi

CB Max Lofy

S Kamo’i Latu

OLB Aaron Witt

WR Chris Brooks

TE Jack Pugh

Questionable

RB Braelon Allen

WR Chimere Dike

QB Tanner Mordecai

In a twist of events, the Badgers will be without a starter on Saturday, as safety Kamo’i Latu is out against Indiana.

However, both running back Braelon Allen and receiver Chimere Dike are seen as questionable, while Tanner Mordecai has been upgraded from out to questionable for the first time as well.

