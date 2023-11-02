Badgers CB Ricardo Hallman, LB Maema Njongmeta preview Indiana

Last week, the Wisconsin Badgers suffered a 24-10 defeat at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes, remaining competitive until the fourth quarter where things ultimately fell apart for the Badgers in the loss.

Now, the Badgers will look ahead to Week 10, where they face off against the Indiana Hoosiers, who come into the game with a 2-6 record, including 0-5 in conference play, most recently losing a tight contest to the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions.

Ahead of the game, Badgers cornerback Ricardo Hallman talked about his growth this season and how he’s turned weaknesses to strengths in a breakout season.

Here’s everything that Hallman said ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Indiana.

Additionally, linebacker Maema Njongmeta spoke with the media, revealing the reasons behind his inconsistent playing time and how he’s found ways to be a leader both on and off the field.

Here’s everything that Njongmeta said ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Indiana.