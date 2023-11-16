Badgers DE James Thompson “frustrated” by player effort after Northwestern loss

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped an ugly 24-10 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats last Saturday, moving to 5-5 on the season and 3-4 in conference play.

It was a low point for the Badgers this season, who have now lost three consecutive games, and the player response postgame reflected the frustrations of the team.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, defensive end James Thompson detailed some of his frustrations, sharing his issues with the effort and players not being bought into the program, which affects the graduating seniors and their final season.

Thompson, a mainstay on the defensive line, acknowledged that while he is 100% bought into the program, he couldn’t speak for the remainder for the team.

But, he remained confident in the players after their response this week, although gameday is truly what’s important for the Badgers.

Here’s everything that Thompson said ahead of the team’s weekend outing against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday.