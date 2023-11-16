Badgers QB Tanner Mordecai, leaders of offense break down player issues after loss

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped an ugly 24-10 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats last Saturday, moving to 5-5 on the season and 3-4 in conference play.

It was a low point for the Badgers this season, who have now lost three consecutive games, and the player response postgame reflected the frustrations of the team.

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai and safety Hunter Wohler questioned the players’ effort in the loss, with the latter sharing a heartfelt 10-minute interview after the game where he called out his teammates for their play.

On Tuesday, reporters spoke with a number of players, who gave their honest opinions about the weekend and revealed details about the team meeting that the coaches held on Sunday, where players were allowed to air out their grievances ahead of the upcoming week.

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai shared what he’s seen from the players through a few days of practice, while breaking down the team’s issues ahead of the matchup with Nebraska this weekend.

Here’s everything Mordecai said on Tuesday ahead of this weekend’s game.

Wide receiver Chimere Dike talked about his future eligibility, and what he’s seen from his teammates upon his own return from injury.

Here’s everything Dike said on Tuesday ahead of this weekend’s game.

Center Tanor Bortolini provided details into the team meeting that was hosted Sunday, as well as the offensive line group meeting where the players could air out their issues and look to reset ahead of the final two weeks.

Here’s everything Bortolini said on Tuesday ahead of this weekend’s game.