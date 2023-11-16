Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped to 5-5 on the season with a 24-10 loss at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats, moving to 3-4 in conference play and essentially out of the Big Ten West race.

Now, the Badgers are set to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who also stand at 5-5, including 3-4 in conference play, and are coming off a 13-10 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

Both teams come in with injury issues, as the Badgers are hoping to get Chimere Dike and Braelon Allen back to full health, while the Cornhuskers come in with quarterback issues.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s game for the Badgers against Nebraska.

How to watch

TV: NBC, Saturday at 6:30 P.M. CT

Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

Line: Wisconsin -4.5(DraftKings)

Over/Under: 37(DraftKings)

Stay tuned for our preview of Saturday’s game!

