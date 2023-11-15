Badgers open as 4.5-point favorites in Week 12 vs. Nebraska

Fresh off a 24-10 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats, the Wisconsin Badgers will host their final home game of the season against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who also have a first-year coach at the helm in Matt Rhule

Both teams enter the matchup with a 5-5 record, including 3-4 in conference play, but the Badgers are favored, once again, for the third consecutive week.

How are the Badgers’ looked at, odds-wise, in Week 12 against Nebraska?

The Badgers are currently listed as 4.5-point favorites, with the over and under listed at -110 odds each, respectively.

The over/under for total points is fairly low at 37 points, with the over and under odds each listed at -110.

It’s been a tough slate as of late for the Badgers, who have dropped three consecutive games, and have yet to claim bowl eligibility this season.

Can the Badgers bounce back with a victory over the Cornhuskers and send their seniors off the right way on Senior Night?

