Badgers getting needed reinforcements on Week 12 depth chart vs. Nebraska

Following a tough 24-10 loss at home to the Northwestern Wildcats, the Wisconsin Badgers will host their final home of the season in a Week 12 matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who are coming off a 13-10 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

Heading into Week 11, the Badgers stand at 5-5, going 3-4 in conference play, while the Wildcats also hold a 5-5 record, going 3-4 in conference play.

Here’s the Week 12 depth chart for the Badgers.

Looking at the depth chart, starters Tanner Mordecai, Braelon Allen, and Chimere Dike all returned to the frontlines after suiting up for Saturday’s game.

However, Allen sat out after the first two series, while Dike was limited in his return from injury, which leaves questions for their statuses ahead of this weekend’s game.

Austin Brown still has the hold, it appears, on the starting spot with Kamo’i Latu still recovering from injury. Latu has missed the last two games.

Lastly, it’s important to note that Vinny Anthony has taken over punt and kick return duties amid Dike’s injury. Dike is listed as the starter there, but that is another position to watch next Saturday.

Stay tuned for the latest coverage ahead of Wisconsin’s Week 12 game!