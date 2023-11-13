Badgers announce kickoff time, network for Nov. 25 game vs. Minnesota

The Wisconsin Badgers will play the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 2:30 P.M. CT on November 25th on NBC, they announced on Monday.

Final game of the season for the #Badgers https://t.co/1ylhJv832a — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) November 13, 2023

Thus far, the Badgers are 5-5 on the season, including 3-4 in conference play, with their most recent loss coming in a 24-10 game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium.

On the other hand, the Gophers are also 5-5, including 3-4 in conference play, most recently dropping a 49-30 game to the Purdue Boilermakers.

This game will be an important one for the Badgers in multiple ways, as they’re still looking to achieve bowl game eligibility, while also hoping to reclaim the Axe after last year’s tough loss.

With the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes next weekend for Minnesota, there is a possibility that both teams enter the final weekend with bowl eligibility still in play, meaning that a yearly rivalry game could have some added flair to it.

Before their matchup in two weeks, the Badgers will first host the Nebraska Cornhuskers in their final game of the season, who, coincidentally, are also 5-5, including 3-4 in conference play.