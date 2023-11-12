Badgers defense: Snap counts vs. Northwestern in Week 11

The Wisconsin Badgers lost 24-10 to the Northwestern Wildcats in another ugly loss, dropping to 5-5 and below .500 in conference play.
Here are the defensive snap counts from Wisconsin’s Week 11 loss.
Defensive Line
James Thompson Jr.: 36 snaps
Rodas Johnson: 32 snaps
Gio Paez: 23 snaps
Curt Neal: 20 snaps
Ben Barten: 19 snaps
Darian Varner: 14 snaps
Cade McDonald: 7 snaps
Outside Linebackers
C.J Goetz: 60 snaps
Darryl Peterson: 48 snaps
Jeff Pietrowski Jr.: 19 snaps
Kaden Johnson: 7 snaps
Inside Linebackers
Jordan Turner: 60 snaps
Jake Chaney: 38 snaps
Maema Njongmeta: 28 snaps
Christian Alliegro: 4 snaps
Tatum Grass: 1 snaps
Cornerbacks
Ricardo Hallman: 64 snaps
Nyzier Fourqurean: 44 snaps
Jason Maitre: 44 snaps
Alexander Smith: 20 snaps
Safeties
Hunter Wohler: 65 snaps
Austin Brown: 44 snaps
Preston Zachman: 25 snaps
Stay tuned for the snap count breakdown following Wisconsin’s Week 12 bout against the Nebraska Cornhuskers
