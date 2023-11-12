Badgers defense: Snap counts vs. Northwestern in Week 11

The Wisconsin Badgers lost 24-10 to the Northwestern Wildcats in another ugly loss, dropping to 5-5 and below .500 in conference play.

Here are the defensive snap counts from Wisconsin’s Week 11 loss.

Defensive Line

James Thompson Jr.: 36 snaps

Rodas Johnson: 32 snaps

Gio Paez: 23 snaps

Curt Neal: 20 snaps

Ben Barten: 19 snaps

Darian Varner: 14 snaps

Cade McDonald: 7 snaps

Outside Linebackers

C.J Goetz: 60 snaps

Darryl Peterson: 48 snaps

Jeff Pietrowski Jr.: 19 snaps

Kaden Johnson: 7 snaps

Inside Linebackers

Jordan Turner: 60 snaps

Jake Chaney: 38 snaps

Maema Njongmeta: 28 snaps

Christian Alliegro: 4 snaps

Tatum Grass: 1 snaps

Cornerbacks

Ricardo Hallman: 64 snaps

Nyzier Fourqurean: 44 snaps

Jason Maitre: 44 snaps

Alexander Smith: 20 snaps

Safeties

Hunter Wohler: 65 snaps

Austin Brown: 44 snaps

Preston Zachman: 25 snaps

