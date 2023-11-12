Badgers offense: Snap counts vs. Northwestern in Week 11

The Wisconsin Badgers lost 24-10 to the Northwestern Wildcats in another ugly loss, dropping to 5-5 and below .500 in conference play.
Here are the offensive snap counts from Wisconsin’s Week 11 loss.
Quarterback
Tanner Mordecai: 74 snaps
Running Back
Cade Yacamelli: 36 snaps
Jackson Acker: 29 snaps
Braelon Allen: 9 snaps
Wide Receiver
Will Pauling: 65 snaps
Bryson Green: 55 snaps
Skyler Bell: 47 snaps
Vinny Anthony ⅠⅠ: 41 snaps
C.J Williams: 26 snaps
Chimere Dike: 17 snaps
Quincy Burroughs: 13 snaps
Tight End
Riley Nowakowski: 14 snaps
Hayden Rucci: 13 snaps
Tucker Ashcraft: 5 snaps
Offensive Line
Tanor Bortolini: 74 snaps
Riley Mahlman: 74 snaps
Jack Nelson: 74 snaps
Joe Huber: 74 snaps
Michael Furtney: 74 snaps
Stay tuned for the snap count breakdown following Wisconsin’s Week 12 bout against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
