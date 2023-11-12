Badgers offense: Snap counts vs. Northwestern in Week 11

The Wisconsin Badgers lost 24-10 to the Northwestern Wildcats in another ugly loss, dropping to 5-5 and below .500 in conference play.

Here are the offensive snap counts from Wisconsin’s Week 11 loss.

Quarterback

Tanner Mordecai: 74 snaps

Running Back

Cade Yacamelli: 36 snaps

Jackson Acker: 29 snaps

Braelon Allen: 9 snaps

Wide Receiver

Will Pauling: 65 snaps

Bryson Green: 55 snaps

Skyler Bell: 47 snaps

Vinny Anthony ⅠⅠ: 41 snaps

C.J Williams: 26 snaps

Chimere Dike: 17 snaps

Quincy Burroughs: 13 snaps

Tight End

Riley Nowakowski: 14 snaps

Hayden Rucci: 13 snaps

Tucker Ashcraft: 5 snaps

Offensive Line

Tanor Bortolini: 74 snaps

Riley Mahlman: 74 snaps

Jack Nelson: 74 snaps

Joe Huber: 74 snaps

Michael Furtney: 74 snaps

