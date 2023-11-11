Instant reaction to the Badgers 24-10 loss to Northwestern

The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Northwestern Wildcats 24-10 on Saturday, dropping to 5-5 on the season and 3-3 in conference play.

Last weekend, I dubbed Wisconsin’s loss as the worst of the season, given that the Indiana Hoosiers entered the game winless in conference play, but this week’s defeat was even worse, as the Badgers couldn’t get either side going in the loss at home.

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai returned to the starting lineup after missing nearly a month with a broken hand and completed 31/45 passes for 255 yards, although the offense only scored 10 points, with seven coming in garbage time inside the final minute.

Defensively, the Badgers allowed scores on each of Northwestern’s first four possessions, leading to a 24-3 game at halftime, which was a deficit Wisconsin couldn’t come close to climbing out of.

Following the game, Badgers insider Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the 24-10 loss, reacting to the loss and what it means for a sliding Wisconsin program going forward.

Next week, the Badgers will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who lost a tight 13-10 game to the Maryland Terrapins earlier today.

Can the Badgers get back on track, or will they continue to slide at the tail end of this 2023 season?