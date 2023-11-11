WATCH: Badgers HC Luke Fickell’s opening comments after 24-10 loss to Northwestern

In arguably the worst loss in recent memory, the Wisconsin Badgers dropped to 5-5 with a 24-10 defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats in Week 11.

It was an ugly first half for the Badgers, who allowed scores on all four of Northwestern’s first half drives, while failing to score a touchdown, which only occurred within the final minute of the game.

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai made his return, completing 31/45 passes for 255 yards, but the offense was stagnant for a majority of the afternoon, with the passing game consistently targeting short of the sticks, while the run game was pretty much non-existent.

Defensively, the Badgers had their worst half of the season in the first half, struggling to get off the field on third downs, as Northwestern converted each of their first 10 opportunities, which led to the 24 points within the first 30 minutes.

Speaking to reporters after the game, head coach Luke Fickell called the loss “embarrassing”, sharing that he doesn’t know where the team’s identity is at the moment.

Listen to Fickell’s entire introductory statement after the Badgers’ 24-10 loss to the Wildcats in Week 11.

