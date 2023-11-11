Badgers vs. Wildcats Injury Report: One starter out, three questionable vs. Northwestern

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Northwestern Wildcats in Week 11 at Camp Randall Stadium, with kickoff slated for 2:30 P.M. CT.

However, there are a few players who won’t play, as the Badgers have a few injuries for Week 11.

Here is the full injury report.

Kamo'i Latu is out again for the #Badgers.



Braelon Allen, Chimere Dike, and Tanner Mordecai all questionable.

Players Out

RB Chez Mellusi

CB Michael Mack

CB Max Lofy

S Kamo’i Latu

S Jackson Trudgeon

OL Max Rader

OL Peyton Lange

TE Angel Toombs

TE Michael Cerniglia

WR Chris Brooks

TE Jack Pugh

DE Jordan Mayer

Questionable

RB Braelon Allen

WR Chimere Dike

QB Tanner Mordecai

For the second consecutive week, the Badgers will be without starting safety Kamo’i Latu, meaning a likely increase in snaps for reserves Preston Zachman and Austin Brown.

Once again, running back Braelon Allen, receiver Chimere Dike, and quarterbackTanner Mordecai are listed as questionable, with the former two hoping to suit up after missing last weekend’s game.

Here’s what head coach Luke Fickell said earlier in the week when asked about their statuses.

“Chim (WR Chimere Dike) ran around [last Sunday],” Fickell said on Monday. He warmed up last Saturday as well. And that doesn’t always mean a whole lot. It means that their minds are in the right place. Their heads are in the right place, means they are doing everything they want to be out there. But it was similar.”

Update: Speaking pregame with Mark Tauscher, head coach Luke Fickell revealed that Tanner Mordecai will “give it a go” pregame, noting that he’s not sure the quarterback is a full-go just yet.

Less than two hours ‘til kickoff!@MarkTauscher65 caught up with @CoachFick before the Badgers hit the field to take on the Wildcats.



Presented by Zimbrick Fish Hatchery Road. pic.twitter.com/OBJshoBQwa — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 11, 2023

Stay tuned for the live coverage of today’s game!