Badgers vs. Wildcats Injury Report: One starter out, three questionable vs. Northwestern

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Northwestern Wildcats in Week 11 at Camp Randall Stadium, with kickoff slated for 2:30 P.M. CT.
However, there are a few players who won’t play, as the Badgers have a few injuries for Week 11.
Here is the full injury report.
Kamo'i Latu is out again for the #Badgers.
Braelon Allen, Chimere Dike, and Tanner Mordecai all questionable.
Players Out
RB Chez Mellusi
CB Michael Mack
CB Max Lofy
S Kamo’i Latu
S Jackson Trudgeon
OL Max Rader
OL Peyton Lange
TE Angel Toombs
TE Michael Cerniglia
WR Chris Brooks
TE Jack Pugh
DE Jordan Mayer
Questionable
RB Braelon Allen
WR Chimere Dike
QB Tanner Mordecai
For the second consecutive week, the Badgers will be without starting safety Kamo’i Latu, meaning a likely increase in snaps for reserves Preston Zachman and Austin Brown.
Once again, running back Braelon Allen, receiver Chimere Dike, and quarterbackTanner Mordecai are listed as questionable, with the former two hoping to suit up after missing last weekend’s game.
Here’s what head coach Luke Fickell said earlier in the week when asked about their statuses.
“Chim (WR Chimere Dike) ran around [last Sunday],” Fickell said on Monday. He warmed up last Saturday as well. And that doesn’t always mean a whole lot. It means that their minds are in the right place. Their heads are in the right place, means they are doing everything they want to be out there. But it was similar.”
Update: Speaking pregame with Mark Tauscher, head coach Luke Fickell revealed that Tanner Mordecai will “give it a go” pregame, noting that he’s not sure the quarterback is a full-go just yet.
Speaking pregame with Mark Tauscher, head coach Luke Fickell revealed that Tanner Mordecai will "give it a go" pregame, noting that he's not sure the quarterback is a full-go just yet.
Presented by Zimbrick Fish Hatchery Road. pic.twitter.com/OBJshoBQwa
