Wisconsin vs. Northwestern: Picks, odds, and prediction

Fresh off a tough 20-14 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers, the Wisconsin Badgers are set to host the Northwestern Wildcats in Week 11, looking to bounce back from a two-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats, who stand at 4-5, are coming off a 10-7 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

What are all of the odds ahead of the game?

Odds(via DraftKings)

Spread: Wisconsin -12

Over/under points: 42.5

Prediction

Last week, the Badgers went to Bloomington as double-digit favorites and dropped the ball with a six-point loss.

This week, they return home and face a feisty Northwestern team that has experience and has played in a number of close games this season.

Given the uncertainty around Braelon Allen and Chimere Dike, I’m not sure why the line is as high as it is, especially when considering Wisconsin’s recent play.

The Badgers can certainly pull this one out. I’m just not sure that it’ll come by at least 12 points.

My prediction: Northwestern +12.

