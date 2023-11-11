Northwestern starting QB a “gametime decision” vs. Wisconsin

The Northwestern Wildcats could be returning some key reinforcements, as ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Saturday that starting quarterback Ben Bryant, who hasn’t played since September 30th, is a “gametime decision” against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Source: Northwestern quarterback Ben Bryant is a gametime decision today at Wisconsin today. He's going to dress and warm up after being limited in practice this week. He's been out since Sept. 30 after suffering an upper body injury against Penn State. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 11, 2023

Bryant, a sixth-year senior, had passed for 926 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions through five starts, while completing 59 percent of his passes.

Northwestern had gone 2-2 with Bryant in the fold, defeating UTEP and Minnesota, while suffering losses to Rutgers and then-No. 21 Duke. Bryant was injured in the 41-13 loss to Penn State.

In Bryant’s absence, junior quarterback Brendan Sullivan has earned the starts, throwing for 714 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions, while completing 63.4 percent of his passes.

Bryant’s return against Wisconsin has some meaning, as the quarterback was at Cincinnati under head coach Luke Fickell for four of the past five seasons, including 2022, where he started and tossed for 2,732 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Now at his new destination, Bryant could have the opportunity to face off against his old head coach if he’s able to play on Saturday.