Wisconsin vs. Indiana: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped to 5-3 on the season with a 24-10 loss at the hands of Ohio State, moving to 3-2 in conference play and No. 2 in the Big Ten West.

Now, the Badgers are set to face the Indiana Hoosiers, who stand at 2-6 (0-5 in conference play) and are coming off a 33-24 loss to the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions.

While the Hoosiers don’t have a winning record, they came to play against Penn State last weekend, keeping it close until the end with a competitive effort.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s game for the Badgers against Indiana.

How to watch

TV: FS1, Saturday at 11:00 A.M. CT

Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Line: Wisconsin -9.5(DraftKings)

Over/Under: 45(DraftKings)

Stay tuned for our preview of Saturday’s game!

