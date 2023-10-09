Badgers nearing return to AP Top 25 Poll

The Wisconsin Badgers have yet to return to the AP Top 25 after falling out of the poll following their Week 2 loss to the then-unranked Washington State Cougars, who have remained in the Top 2.

Wisconsin, who was ranked at No. 19 entering the season, saw themselves amongst the Top 25 for the first two weeks of the poll, but have been left out since.

However, the Badgers continued to receive more votes in the released AP Poll for Week 7, being one of 11 teams to be honored outside of the Top 25.

Here are the full A.P. Poll rankings for Week 5, with first-place votes listed in parentheses.

1. Georgia (50)

2. Michigan (11)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Florida State (1)

5. Oklahoma

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. Oregon

9. Texas

10. USC

11. Alabama

12. North Carolina

13. Ole Miss

14. Louisville

15. Oregon State

16. Utah

17. Duke

18. UCLA

19. Washington State

20. Tennessee

21. Notre Dame

22. LSU

23. Kansas

24. Kentucky

25. Miami

Other schools receiving votes

Missouri 69, Wyoming 42, Wisconsin 41, Air Force 41, Tulane 27, West Virginia 26, Clemson 17, Maryland 9, Iowa 7, James Madison 7, Texas A&M 5

Up and Down

Week 6 saw a number of big fallers as Miami, Notre Dame, Washington State, and Texas all dropped significantly after their respective losses.

Two teams fell out of the Top 25 this week: Missouri, who lost 39-29 to No. 22 LSU, and Fresno State, who lost 24-19 to Wyoming.

Wisconsin

The Badgers jumped in the votes column after a 24-13 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, moving from earning five votes to 41, the third-most amongst non-AP Top 25 teams.

Now, the Badgers have a chance to continue that improvement in Week 7 against the Iowa Hawkeye, where they're currently seen as nine-point favorites.