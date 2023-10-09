 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

What are the lines for Wisconsin’s Week 7 game?

By RohanChakravarthi
In their return from the bye week, the Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Week 6, remaining undefeated in conference play as they look ahead to an important Week 7 matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

With Wisconsin entering at 4-1(2-0) and Iowa at 5-1(2-1), the Badgers could emerge as clear frontrunners for the Big Ten West title if they defeat the Hawkeyes, while a loss would provide Iowa the tiebreaker amongst the top of the division.

How are the Badgers’ looked at, odds-wise, in Week 7 against Iowa?

DraftKings Sportsbook currently lists the Badgers as a 9.5-point favorite, with the over and under listed at -110 odds each, respectively.

The over/under for total points is currently placed at 36.5, the lowest of the year, with the over and under odds each listed at -110.

The Badgers are the favorite on the moneyline, having odds of -355 to win outright.

Can the Badgers churn out a needed victory against Iowa?

