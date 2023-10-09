Badgers announce kickoff time for Oct. 21 game at Illinois

The Wisconsin Badgers will play the Illinois Fighting Illini at 2:30 P.M. CT on October 21st, they announced on Monday.

While the channel has yet to be released, it will be an afternoon game, not a morning game, with the Badgers and Hawkeyes now scheduled to play at 2:30 P.M. CT.

Thus far, the Badgers are 4-1 on the season, recently defeating the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 24-13 coming off their bye week.

On the other hand, the Illinois Fighting Illini are 2-4, with losses to Kansas, Penn State, Purdue, and Nebraska thus far.

Before that matchup, the Badgers will face the Iowa Hawkeyes at home this weekend in an important game that could have major Big Ten implications, while the Fighting Illini will be on the road against 5-1 Maryland.

Tickets to the game can be found here, where the Badgers will look to remain undefeated in conference play.