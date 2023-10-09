Badgers reveal depth chart for Week 7 vs. Iowa

Fresh off a 24-13 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the Wisconsin Badgers are ready to face arguably their most important opponent of the season, the Iowa Hawkeyes, in a Week 7 matchup at Camp Randall Stadium.

Heading into Week 7, the Badgers stand at 4-1, while the Hawkeyes hold a 5-1 record, with their lone loss coming at the hands of the Penn State Nittany Lions in a 31-0 defeat.

Here’s the Week 7 depth chart for the Badgers, courtesy of Jeff Potrykus.

#Badgers depth chart for Iowa. No real changes. We talk to Fickell soon. pic.twitter.com/iLoG1xSJCG — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) October 9, 2023

Looking at the depth chart, while there are no changes, there are a few positions to keep an eye on with injuries.

The biggest highlight is at center following an uninspiring snapping performance from center Tanor Bortolini, which led to discussions surrounding Jake Renfro, who is working his way back from injury and has been active in each of the last two contests.

However, Renfro didn't play in Week 6, as head coach Luke Fickell revealed it was his first true week of full practice, but that could change going forward.

On Monday, speaking to reporters during his weekly presser, Fickell alluded to the desire to add another offensive lineman to the rotation over the next few weeks, with Renfro in the mix there.

#Badgers coach Luke Fickell was asked about three-man rotation at guard. Said they have six OL starters. Then adds “hopefully” in next few weeks that number could increase. Mentions center Jake Renfro. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) October 9, 2023

Elsewhere, the Badgers saw tight end Riley Nowakowski return in Week 6 for a brief period, potentially adding a third body to the rotation behind Hayden Rucci and Tucker Ashcraft.

Additionally, defensive lineman Isaiah Mullens was active and in uniform against the Scarlet Knights in Week 6, but did not suit up. Whether that’ll change against Iowa is yet to be seen.

Stay tuned for the latest coverage ahead of Wisconsin’s Week 7 game!