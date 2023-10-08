Badgers defense: Snap counts vs. Rutgers in Week 6

The Wisconsin Badgers cruised to a 24-13 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Week 6, as the defense shined, with cornerback Ricardo Hallman making a game-changing pick-six near the end of the first half.
Here are the defensive snap counts for the Badgers versus Purdue in Week 6.
Defensive Line
Gio Paez: 40 snaps
Rodas Johnson: 31 snaps
James Thompson Jr.: 31 snaps
Ben Barten: 15 snaps
Curt Neal: 13 snaps
Darian Varner: 13 snaps
Cade McDonald: 2 snaps
Outside Linebackers
C.J Goetz: 53 snaps
Darryl Peterson: 38 snaps
Jeff Pietrowski Jr.: 23 snaps
Kaden Johnson: 7 snaps
Inside Linebackers
Jordan Turner: 54 snaps
Jake Chaney: 39 snaps
Maema Njongmeta: 22 snaps
Tatum Grass: 7 snaps
Cornerbacks
Jason Maitre: 58 snaps
Ricardo Hallman: 50 snaps
Alexander Smith: 40 snaps
Nyzier Fourqurean: 21 snaps
Jonas Duclona: 10 snaps
Safeties
Hunter Wohler: 61 snaps
Austin Brown: 27 snaps
Kamo’i Latu: 22 snaps
Preston Zachman: 14 snaps
