Badgers defense: Snap counts vs. Rutgers in Week 6

The Wisconsin Badgers cruised to a 24-13 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Week 6, as the defense shined, with cornerback Ricardo Hallman making a game-changing pick-six near the end of the first half.

Here are the defensive snap counts for the Badgers versus Purdue in Week 6.

Defensive Line

Gio Paez: 40 snaps

Rodas Johnson: 31 snaps

James Thompson Jr.: 31 snaps

Ben Barten: 15 snaps

Curt Neal: 13 snaps

Darian Varner: 13 snaps

Cade McDonald: 2 snaps

Outside Linebackers

C.J Goetz: 53 snaps

Darryl Peterson: 38 snaps

Jeff Pietrowski Jr.: 23 snaps

Kaden Johnson: 7 snaps

Inside Linebackers

Jordan Turner: 54 snaps

Jake Chaney: 39 snaps

Maema Njongmeta: 22 snaps

Tatum Grass: 7 snaps

Cornerbacks

Jason Maitre: 58 snaps

Ricardo Hallman: 50 snaps

Alexander Smith: 40 snaps

Nyzier Fourqurean: 21 snaps

Jonas Duclona: 10 snaps

Safeties

Hunter Wohler: 61 snaps

Austin Brown: 27 snaps

Kamo’i Latu: 22 snaps

Preston Zachman: 14 snaps

