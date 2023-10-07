WATCH: Badgers HC Luke Fickell’s opening comments after 24-13 win over Rutgers

The Wisconsin Badgers improved to 4-1 on the season with a 24-13 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, remaining undefeated in conference play with a 2-0 start.

While the Badgers got off to another slow start offensively, the defense shut down Rutgers’s rushing attack, and cornerback Ricardo Hallman thwarted the Scarlet Knights’s lone scoring opportunity in the first half with a 95-yard pick-six, providing Wisconsin with a 17-0 lead heading into halftime.

From there, the Badgers never let go, controlling the game by at least two scores, which led to the 24-13 victory.

Speaking to reporters following the game, head coach Luke Fickell was pleased with the effort, sharing respect for the Rutgers program, but pointing out Hallman’s interception as the turnaround in the game.

