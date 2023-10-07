Wisconsin Badgers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Injury Report

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Week 6 at Camp Randall Stadium, with kickoff slated for 11 A.M.

The Badgers enter the game as 13-point favorites, with the over/under set at 44 points ahead of the game.

However, there are a few players who won’t play, as the Badgers have a few injuries for Week 6.

Here is the full injury report.

Players Out

RB Chez Mellusi

CB Michael Mack

CB Max Lofy

WR Cam Fane

WR Grady O’Neill

S Jackson Trudgeon

OLB Aaron Witt

OL Peyton Lange

TE Angel Toombs

TE Michael Cerniglia

WR Chris Brooks

TE Jack Pugh

Questionable

TE Riley Nowakowski

K Jack Van Dyke

DE Isaiah Mullens

In injury news, Jake Renfro is fully cleared after being questionable for Week 4.

Head coach Luke Fickell insinuated that the center would be ready to play, but wouldn't commit to any role for Renfro earlier in the week as the Badgers continue to trot out their starting five. We’ll see if he plays in any capacity Saturday.

Isaiah Mullens, who has been out every week with a lower-body injury, was seen as questionable for the first time this season, a good sign although it's unknown whether he’ll play.

Jack Van Dyke being questionable is something to monitor, as the kicker was the Badgers’ kickoff specialist through the first four weeks.

Additionally, it’s a good sign that tight end Riley Nowakowski, who was expected to miss around six weeks, reached the questionable status for the first time.

Stay tuned for the live coverage of today’s game!