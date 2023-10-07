Wisconsin Badgers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Injury Report

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Week 6 at Camp Randall Stadium, with kickoff slated for 11 A.M.
The Badgers enter the game as 13-point favorites, with the over/under set at 44 points ahead of the game.
However, there are a few players who won’t play, as the Badgers have a few injuries for Week 6.
Here is the full injury report.
Players Out
RB Chez Mellusi
CB Michael Mack
CB Max Lofy
WR Cam Fane
WR Grady O’Neill
S Jackson Trudgeon
OLB Aaron Witt
OL Peyton Lange
TE Angel Toombs
TE Michael Cerniglia
WR Chris Brooks
TE Jack Pugh
Questionable
TE Riley Nowakowski
K Jack Van Dyke
DE Isaiah Mullens
In injury news, Jake Renfro is fully cleared after being questionable for Week 4.
Head coach Luke Fickell insinuated that the center would be ready to play, but wouldn't commit to any role for Renfro earlier in the week as the Badgers continue to trot out their starting five. We’ll see if he plays in any capacity Saturday.
Isaiah Mullens, who has been out every week with a lower-body injury, was seen as questionable for the first time this season, a good sign although it's unknown whether he’ll play.
Jack Van Dyke being questionable is something to monitor, as the kicker was the Badgers’ kickoff specialist through the first four weeks.
Additionally, it’s a good sign that tight end Riley Nowakowski, who was expected to miss around six weeks, reached the questionable status for the first time.
