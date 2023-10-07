Wisconsin vs. Rutgers: Picks, odds, and prediction

The Wisconsin Badgers are facing off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Camp Randall Stadium in Week 6, looking to continue their solid start and remain undefeated in conference play.

Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights, who stand at 4-1, are coming off a 52-3 win over Wagner in Week 5, which followed a 31-7 loss to Michigan.

What are all of the odds ahead of the game?

Odds(via DraftKings)

Moneyline: Wisconsin -500, Rutgers +380

Spread: Wisconsin -13(-110), Purdue +13(-110)

Over/under points: Over 44(-110), Under 44(-110)

Predictions

Prop 1: Rutgers WR Christian Dremel over 27.5 receiving yards

The first prop of the week comes from the opposing side, as I’m going with the over on Christian Dremel’s receiving yards at 27.5.

Dremel has become more of a focal point in a weaker passing offense over the past three weeks, catching three passes for 34 yards and a touchdown vs. Virginia Tech, three passes for 85 yards and a touchdown vs. Michigan, and four passes for 38 yards vs. Wagner.

While he had two catches for 19 yards a piece in the first two weeks of the season, I expect Dremel to see some passing volume thrown his way, especially if Rutgers goes down early.

Prop 2: Wisconsin WR Will Pauling over 26.5 receiving yards

Pauling started off the season hot as Wisconsin’s top receiver, earning five catches a piece in the first two games for 55 and 78 receiving yards, respectively, but caught just one pass for 16 yards against Georgia Southern and three for 26 vs. Purdue.

Still, I think the wideout is due for a bounce-back game, and am looking for him to hit the over on 26.5 receiving yards in Week 6 against Rutgers.

Tanner Mordecai and the offense got in a roll against Purdue early, and I expect that to be the same, with some more potential passing volume without Chez Mellusi in the fold.

Prop 3: Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen over 97.5 rushing yards

Braelon Allen’s 97.5 rushing yards total for the game is pretty high.

But, the Badgers have averaged over 200 rushing yards a contest, while Allen has averaged 7.1 yards per carry through four games.

I believe the running back will see the sufficient amount of volume necessary to eclipse the 100-yard marker, which he has done twice this season, as the primary back without Chez Mellusi, even against a tougher defense.

