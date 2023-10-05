Badgers announce revised conference opponents for next 5 years

Earlier this year, the Big Ten received a shakeup, as the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins both joined the conference beginning in 2024, which resulted in the elimination of divisions and a new schedule for the next two seasons.

Initially, the Badgers were expected to play the Purdue Boilermakers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Indiana Hoosiers, and Minnesota Golden Gophers at home in 2024, while facing the Michigan Wolverines, Maryland Terrapins, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Iowa Hawkeyes, and USC on the road next year.

However, with new additions of the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies to the Big Ten, the Big Ten revised conference opponents for the next five seasons, which was revealed on Thursday.

Here are the Badgers' new conference opponents from 2024-2028, with some intriguing shakeups over the next two years.

B1G skeds for 2024-28 are live (only first 4 here).



“Our goal was to try and create those opportunities where we eliminated the outliers,” Big Ten COO Kerry Kenny said. “So the hardest schedule and the easiest schedule on paper should all be around a consistent equator line as… pic.twitter.com/A1Iw4FK1w7 — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) October 5, 2023

2024

Home

Purdue

Penn State

Oregon

Minnesota

Away

Northwestern

Rutgers

Nebraska

Iowa

USC

2025

Home

Illinois

Iowa

Ohio State

Maryland

Washington

Away

Indiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Oregon

2026

Home

Michigan State

USC

Rutgers

Minnesota

Away

Iowa

Maryland

Penn State

Purdue

UCLA

2027

Home

Iowa

Nebraska

Penn State

Northwestern

UCLA

Away

Michigan State

Minnesota

Illinois

USC

2028

Home

Indiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Oregon

Away

Iowa

Nebraska

Northwestern

Ohio State

Washington