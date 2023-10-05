Badgers announce revised conference opponents for next 5 years

Earlier this year, the Big Ten received a shakeup, as the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins both joined the conference beginning in 2024, which resulted in the elimination of divisions and a new schedule for the next two seasons.
Initially, the Badgers were expected to play the Purdue Boilermakers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Indiana Hoosiers, and Minnesota Golden Gophers at home in 2024, while facing the Michigan Wolverines, Maryland Terrapins, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Iowa Hawkeyes, and USC on the road next year.
However, with new additions of the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies to the Big Ten, the Big Ten revised conference opponents for the next five seasons, which was revealed on Thursday.
Here are the Badgers' new conference opponents from 2024-2028, with some intriguing shakeups over the next two years.
B1G skeds for 2024-28 are live (only first 4 here).— Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) October 5, 2023
“Our goal was to try and create those opportunities where we eliminated the outliers,” Big Ten COO Kerry Kenny said. “So the hardest schedule and the easiest schedule on paper should all be around a consistent equator line as… pic.twitter.com/A1Iw4FK1w7
2024
Home
Purdue
Penn State
Oregon
Minnesota
Away
Northwestern
Nebraska
Iowa
USC
2025
Home
Illinois
Iowa
Maryland
Washington
Away
Indiana
Michigan
Minnesota
Oregon
2026
Home
USC
Rutgers
Minnesota
Away
Iowa
Maryland
Penn State
Purdue
UCLA
2027
Home
Iowa
Nebraska
Penn State
Northwestern
UCLA
Away
Michigan State
Minnesota
Illinois
USC
2028
Home
Indiana
Michigan
Minnesota
Oregon
Away
Iowa
Nebraska
Northwestern
Ohio State
Washington
Loading comments...