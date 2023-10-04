Wisconsin vs. Rutgers: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers entered the bye week with a 3-1 record, courtesy of a 38-17 win over the Purdue Boilermakers in Week 4, notching their first conference victory and becoming the lone Big Ten West team to remain without a loss in conference play thus far.

Now, the Badgers are set up for a Week 6 bout against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who are fresh off a 52-3 victory over Wagner.

Wisconsin enters the matchup with a 3-1 record, looking to remain undefeated in conference play, while Rutgers has started 4-1, with their lone loss coming at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines in Week 4.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s game for the Badgers against Rutgers.

How to watch

TV: Peacock, Saturday at 11:00 A.M. CT

Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

Line: Wisconsin -14(DraftKings)

Over/Under: 47.5(DraftKings)

Stay tuned for our preview of Saturday’s game!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.