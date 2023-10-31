Badgers open as 9.5-point underdogs vs. Indiana

Fresh off a 24-10 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Wisconsin Badgers will travel and face the Indiana Hoosiers in Week 10, looking to bounce back with a victory

With Wisconsin entering at 5-3(3-2) and Indiana at 2-6(0-5), the Badgers have an easier opponent, but come into the game with several injury questions, as wide receiver Chimere Dike and running back Braelon Allen were both hurt in last weekend’s game.

How are the Badgers’ looked at, odds-wise, in Week 10 against Indiana?

DraftKings Sportsbook currently lists the Badgers as a 9.5-point favorite, with the over and under listed at -110 odds each, respectively.

The over/under for total points is currently placed at 45, with the over and under odds each listed at -110.

The Badgers are the favorites on the moneyline, having odds of -360 to win outright.

Can the Badgers bounce back with a victory over the Hoosiers?

