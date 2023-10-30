What Badgers RB Jackson Acker said after Braelon Allen’s ankle sprain vs. Ohio State

The Wisconsin Badgers lost a 24-10 game to the Ohio State Buckeyes, remaining competitive until the fourth quarter where things ultimately fell apart for the Badgers in the loss.

With starter Braelon Allen going down with an injury at the end of the first half, reserve back Jackson Acker stepped into the starting role, finishing the game with 34 yards on nine carries.

Following the game, Acker took to the podium, acknowledging the difficulty of losing Allen, while remaining confident in himself amid the starter’s potential ankle sprain.

Acker did reveal that it seemed to be a high-ankle sprain for Allen, and head coach Luke Fickell said that the running back missed Sunday’s practice, with his status unknown for Saturday’s game against Indiana.

Here’s everything that Acker said following the loss to Ohio State.

Following the loss, Acker and the Badgers face the Indiana Hoosiers, who hold a 2-6 record, including a 0-5 conference record, looking to improve to 6-3 on the season and remain in the Big Ten West race.