Badgers HC Luke Fickell provides official injury updates on Braelon Allen, Chimere Dike

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped a tough 24-10 game to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, and left the game with worse news, as running back Braelon Allen and wideout Chimere Dike suffered injuries and did not return.

Allen suffered a left leg injury, as characterized by UW Communications, on the final offensive play of the first half, trying to take a pitch into the endzone.

Dike suffered a right leg injury on a 35-yard punt return that gave the Badgers great field position at the OSU 36-yard line.

Following the game, fellow back Jackson Acker said that Allen seemed to have suffered an ankle sprain, believing that there wouldn’t be much time off, if any, but would be ready for any opportunity thrown his way.

During his weekly presser, head coach Luke Fickell provided some official updates on the injuries, although there wasn’t much of a designation for either player.

“There’s obviously a lot of questions just with health wise of some things and some guys, but we won’t know a whole lot about that,” Fickell said in his opening comments. “We kind of had a meeting this morning say, look, whatever we’ve got, we’ve got we’ve got to move forward and we got to go out there, have a great day on Tuesday and a great day on Wednesday and make sure we’re well prepared for what we’re going to see on Saturday.”

Fickell was directly asked about both players, and did reveal that they missed Sunday’s practice, while noting there’s still plenty of time ahead of next weekend’s game against the Indiana Hoosiers.

“No, don’t know a whole lot,” Fickell said about the availability of Allen and Dike. “They were out of practice on Sunday, didn’t do a whole lot. But it’s only Monday, so we’ll have to find out some things as we move forward in the week.”