Badgers announce kickoff time, network for Nov. 11 game vs. Northwestern

The Wisconsin Badgers will play the Northwestern Wildcats at 2:30 P.M. CT on November 11th on FS1, they announced on Monday.

Thus far, the Badgers are 5-3 on the season, including 3-2 in conference play, with their most recent loss coming in a 24-10 game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Camp Randall Stadium this weekend.

On the other hand, the Wildcats are 4-4, including 2-3 in conference play, most recently upsetting the Maryland Terrapins 33-27 at home in a major victory.

The Wildcats have wins over Maryland, Howard, UTEP, and Minnesota, while suffering conference losses to Rutgers, Penn State, and Nebraska.

The Badgers, now at No. 2 in the Big Ten West, have dropped games to Washington State, Iowa, and Ohio State.

Before their matchup in two weeks, the Badgers will first hit the road again for a bout against the Indiana Hoosiers, who are 2-6 and have yet to win a conference game, this weekend.