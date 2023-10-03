Game times, networks announced for Badgers entire 2023 schedule

The Wisconsin Badgers schedule for the entire 2023 season has been revealed, with game times and networks announced on Tuesday.

The Badgers begin their conference slate on December 5th against the Michigan State Spartans, but continue with a majority of their Big Ten games on January 2nd, when they host Iowa.

Wisconsin has 17 home games on the slate for 2023, including 10 versus conference opponents, while also hosting matchups against Tennessee and Virginia amongst their non-conference adversaries.

Here is the 2023-2024 full schedule for the Badgers:

Nov. 1: UW-Stevens Point(Exhibition)

Nov. 6: Arkansas State

Nov. 10: Tennessee(Peacock)

Nov. 14: at Providence(FS1)

Nov. 17: Robert Morris

Nov. 20: vs. Virginia(FS1)

Nov. 22: vs. SMU/West Virginia(FS1)

Nov. 27: Western Illinois(Big Ten Network)

Dec. 2: Marquette(FOX)

Dec. 5: at Michigan State(Peacock)

Dec. 9: at Arizona

Dec. 14: Jacksonville State(Big Ten Network)

Dec. 22: Chicago State(Big Ten Network)

Jan. 2: Iowa(Big Ten Network)

Jan. 6: Nebraska(Big Ten Network)

Jan. 10: at Ohio State(Big Ten Network)

Jan. 13: Northwestern(Big Ten Network)

Jan. 16: at Penn State(Big Ten Network)

Jan. 19: Indiana(FS1)

Jan. 23: at Minnesota(Big Ten Network)

Jan. 26: Michigan State(FS1)

Feb. 1: at Nebraska(Big Ten Network)

Feb. 4: Purdue(CBS)

Feb. 7: at Michigan(Big Ten Network)

Feb. 10: at Rutgers(Big Ten Network)

Feb. 13: Ohio State(Peacock)

Feb. 17: at Iowa(Big Ten Network)

Feb. 20: Maryland(Peacock)

Feb. 27: at Indiana(Peacock)

March 2: Illinois(Big Ten Network)

March 7: Rutgers(FS1)

March 10: at Purdue(FOX)