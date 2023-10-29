Badgers HC Luke Fickell takes accountability for loss to Ohio State

The Wisconsin Badgers suffered a tough loss at home to the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes to the tune of 24-10, dropping to 5-3 on the season.

Wisconsin kept it a one-score game all the way until the 5:15 mark of the fourth quarter, where running back TreVeyon Henderson scored the game-sealing touchdown on a 33-yard run.

While the defensive efforts were certainly there, the Badgers, ravaged by injuries, could not muster enough offense to stay in touch with the Buckeyes in the close loss.

After the game, a visibly emotional Luke Fickell took accountability for certain decisions, given how close the game was.

“I give them credit, they did, they got us to the fourth quarter, then we couldn’t get it done,” Fickell said. “We let them down a little bit. Maybe some situations I need to be more aggressive and some other situations we need to take advantage of some opportunities that we have just based on what kind of game it’s going to be and what we’re going to have to do to win the game.”

“So maybe I start to look at myself to say some of these decisions that maybe could have and should have gone the other direction.”

Talking specifically, Fickell pointed to his management of the Badgers’ field goal drive, pointing to the need for a timeout.

“We made the decision or I made the decision in my head that we needed to get points,” Fickell said of the drive. “I put us in a bad situation, didn’t call a timeout, then we ended up with a field goal we probably don’t want to attempt at 54 yards.”

There was much to reflect on for the Badgers, but they did show true heart in the loss to the Buckeyes, remaining competitive for a majority of the game.