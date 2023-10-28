Instant reaction to the Badgers 24-10 loss to Ohio State

The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes 24-10 on Saturday evening, dropping to 5-3 on the season and second place in the Big Ten West.

In the loss, the Badgers struggled severely on the offensive end, scoring just ten points, but did a good job defensively, holding the stout Ohio State offense to 24 points.

Quarterback Braedyn Locke threw for just 165 yards on 18/39 passing, primarily connecting with wideout Will Pauling, who had four catches for 51 yards and the lone touchdown for the Badgers offensively.

Following the game, Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 24-10 loss, reacting to Locke’s performance, the defensive effort and more.

Next week, the Badgers will face the Northwestern Wildcats, who just upset the Maryland Terrapins in a close contest during their Week 9 matchup.

Can the Badgers get back on track, or will they suffer another tough loss with big implications on the line?