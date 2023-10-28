What Badgers QB Braedyn Locke said after 24-10 loss to Ohio State

The Wisconsin Badgers lost a 24-10 game to the Ohio State Buckeyes, remaining competitive until the fourth quarter where things ultimately fell apart for the Badgers in the loss.

Redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke struggled with an 18/39 performance, throwing for 165 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

While it was an inefficient performance, Locke suffered from drops and a stout Ohio State defensive line, leading to just 10 points offensively.

Following the game, Locke took to the podium to break down the tough loss at home to the No. 3 Buckeyes, taking accountability for mistakes such as the low throw to Skyler Bell that prevented a touchdown.

Here’s everything that Locke said following the loss to Ohio State.

Following the loss, Locke and the Badgers face the Northwestern Wildcats, who upset the Maryland Terrapins in a wild contest, at home next week, looking to improve to 6-3 on the season and remain in the Big Ten West race.