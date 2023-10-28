WATCH: Badgers HC Luke Fickell’s opening comments after 24-10 loss to Ohio State

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped to 5-3 with a 24-10 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 9, moving to second place in the Big Ten West behind the Iowa Hawkeyes.

It was a tough outcome for the Badgers defensively, who lost running back Braelon Allen for the entire second half, and couldn’t really get much going offensively, despite a solid defensive effort overall.

Quarterback Braedyn Locke had an up-and-down outing, completing just 18/39 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown against the stout Ohio State defense, while the Badgers ran the ball just 19 times with their running backs.

Defensively, the Badgers persevered through issues, forcing three turnovers off quarterback Kyle McCord, but ultimately, it wasn’t enough to secure the victory.

Speaking to reporters after the game, head coach Luke Fickell pointed to his team’s toughness in staying the course until the fourth quarter, where execution struggled in the loss.

Listen to Fickell’s entire introductory statement after the Badgers’ 24-10 loss to the Buckeyes in Week 9.

Stay tuned for all the Badgers postgame coverage coming soon!