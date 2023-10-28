WATCH: Badgers WR Will Pauling scores TD to tie game vs. Buckeyes

Entrenched in a highly-contested battle with the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Wisconsin Badgers evened the score with a touchdown from wideout Will Pauling to make it 10-10 in the third quarter.

Working in the redzone, quarterback Braedyn Locke found Pauling, who beat double coverage on a crosser for the score, which came on Wisconsin’s first drive of the half.

When there’s a WILL there’s a way pic.twitter.com/BOcnBLihBw — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 29, 2023

The Badgers were driving down the field, but needed a score, which they got on a 3rd & 8, due to a strike from Locke to Pauling on a play where the quarterback stepped up and found his favorite target for the score.

It had been a struggle for the Badgers early on to score, but Wisconsin opened the second half with a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive, which enabled them to tie the score at 10 a piece.

Unfortunately, the lead wasn’t secured for long, as Ohio State also scored on their first possession of the second half, with Marvin Harrison catching a 19-yard pass from quarterback Kyle McCord on a 1-on-1, giving the Buckeyes a 17-10 lead, which carried over to the fourth quarter.

Can the Badgers bounce back and remain competitive against the Buckeyes?