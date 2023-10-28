Wisconsin Badgers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Injury Report

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 9 at Camp Randall Stadium, with kickoff slated for 6:30 P.M. CT.

The Badgers enter the game as 14.5-point underdogs, with the over/under set at 47.5 points ahead of the game.

However, there are a few players who won’t play, as the Badgers have a few injuries for Week 9.

Here is the full injury report.

#Badgers injury report vs. Ohio State.



Jordan Turner listed on here, but believe he will go today. Had a concussion last week. pic.twitter.com/tI4m7DnosT — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) October 28, 2023

Players Out

RB Chez Mellusi

CB Michael Mack

QB Tanner Mordecai

CB Max Lofy

S Jackson Trudgeon

OLB Aaron Witt

OL Max Rader

OL Peyton Lange

WR Chris Brooks

TE Jack Pugh

DE Jordan Mayer

After missing Week 8 against the Illinois Fighting Illini with a concussion, Jordan Turner is expected to be available, as UW officials noted that the linebacker is actually active today.

Elsewhere, defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. is off the injury report, as he was questionable last week. Thompson suffered a strained groin that severely limited him against Iowa, but he played last week and told me this week that he’s good to go.

The Badgers are looking fairly healthy among their top rotational pieces for Saturday’s game, which will be important against a tough Ohio State team.

Stay tuned for the live coverage of today’s game!