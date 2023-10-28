Wisconsin Badgers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Injury Report

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 9 at Camp Randall Stadium, with kickoff slated for 6:30 P.M. CT.
The Badgers enter the game as 14.5-point underdogs, with the over/under set at 47.5 points ahead of the game.
However, there are a few players who won’t play, as the Badgers have a few injuries for Week 9.
Here is the full injury report.
#Badgers injury report vs. Ohio State.— Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) October 28, 2023
Jordan Turner listed on here, but believe he will go today. Had a concussion last week. pic.twitter.com/tI4m7DnosT
Players Out
RB Chez Mellusi
CB Michael Mack
QB Tanner Mordecai
CB Max Lofy
S Jackson Trudgeon
OLB Aaron Witt
OL Max Rader
OL Peyton Lange
WR Chris Brooks
TE Jack Pugh
DE Jordan Mayer
After missing Week 8 against the Illinois Fighting Illini with a concussion, Jordan Turner is expected to be available, as UW officials noted that the linebacker is actually active today.
Elsewhere, defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. is off the injury report, as he was questionable last week. Thompson suffered a strained groin that severely limited him against Iowa, but he played last week and told me this week that he’s good to go.
The Badgers are looking fairly healthy among their top rotational pieces for Saturday’s game, which will be important against a tough Ohio State team.
Stay tuned for the live coverage of today’s game!
