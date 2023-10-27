What Badgers OC Phil Longo said about the team’s offense through 8 weeks

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to host the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 9, with much on the line against arguably their toughest opponent of the season.

Offensively, the Badgers have seen some serious change, as the team lost both running back Chez Mellusi and quarterback Tanner Mordecai to significant injuries, leaving a team already balancing personnel issues with even more questions.

For the first time this season, offensive coordinator Phil Longo spoke with the media, breaking down what he’s seen from his group through the first half of the season.

Here’s everything that Longo said ahead of the Badgers’ bout against Ohio State.

Longo has looked to implement his heralded scheme with the Badgers current personnel, and it’s led to some ups and downs, with certain players fitting in better than others.

But, the Badgers are still 5-2 heading into Week 9, although their offense will likely have to churn out some major points to keep up with Ohio State.