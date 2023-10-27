Week 9: Big Ten Weekend Preview

It’s almost the weekend which means it’s time to get back up to the Big Ten buffet and pick which games we will be consuming and not consuming this weekend.

Before the year started, you probably could’ve convinced me that this would be one of the better weekends of Big Ten Football. Instead, I am less than intrigued with the options as a whole. Let’s dive in.

1. Ohio State at Wisconsin, 6:30 PM on NBC (Ohio State -14.5)

If this game wasn’t a Wisconsin home game in prime time, I’m not sure that I could allow myself put this game at No. 1.

There are some reasons it could be the best game of the weekend but their are also plenty of reasons why it won’t be. I, like many of you, have been trying to convince myself all week that the Badgers could have a chance this weekend. But, history is not on our side and neither are the odds.

Despite all of that, I will still be upset at the outcome. Head on over to our site for more coverage.

2. Michigan State at Minnesota, 2:30 PM on BTN (Minnesota -7)

Minnesota won at Iowa last week and they are now firmly back in the race for the Big Ten West.

We, as B1G sickos, need to do everything in our power to keep them away from Indianapolis to avoid emboldening their leader Phillip. That means we are getting very disgusting and cheering for Michigan State here.

I have no idea if Michigan State still cares, but it would be helpful if they could care this one time to keep the heat up in Minneapolis.

3. Purdue at Nebraska, 2:30 PM on FS1 (Nebraska -2.5)

This is going to be the closest game of the weekend in the Big Ten and I fully expect it to be a game that causes a Nebraska meltdown.

I’m not sure why I keep holding out hope for Purdue to put it all together, but they currently aren’t anywhere near what I thought they would be. Maybe this is the week?

4. Maryland at Northwestern, 11:00 AM on BTN (Maryland -13.5)

Without digging into this at all, I think it’s fair to say this game is the least interesting game of the weekend but the spread is close enough that I think it deserves to be a little higher than the bottom.

Maryland should win, but who knows? 11am kick in a sleepy fall morning in October screams upset.

5. Indiana at Penn State, 11:00 AM on CBS (Penn State -32)

What if Indiana went ahead and kicked Penn State while they were done? It won’t happen though, so just leave the TV turned off if this is your only option.