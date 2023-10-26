Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers improved to 5-2 on the season with a 25-21 comeback victory in quarterback Braedyn Locke’s first career start, which allowed them to regain control of the Big Ten West briefly.

Now, the Badgers are set to face the Ohio State Buckeyes, who stand at 7-0 (4-0 in conference play) and are coming off a grimy 20-12 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions ahead of Week 9.

It’ll be the toughest challenge of the season for Wisconsin, especially as Illinois goes back to full strength with running back TreVeyon Henderson back in the fold.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s game for the Badgers against Ohio State.

How to watch

TV: NBC, Saturday at 6:30 P.M. CT

Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

Line: Ohio State -14.5(DraftKings)

Over/Under: 47(DraftKings)

Stay tuned for our preview of Saturday’s game!

