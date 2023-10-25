Everything the Badgers players said after the 25-21 win over Illinois

The Wisconsin Badgers improved to 5-2 on the season with a 25-21 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini, scoring 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, which was capped by the go-ahead touchdown with 30 seconds left from quarterback Braedyn Locke to offensive tackle Nolan Rucci.

The victory was crucial for the Badgers, as they regained control of the Big Ten West ahead of a Week 9 matchup against Ohio State.

What did the Badgers players say after the win?

Wide receiver Will Pauling

Here’s everything that wideout Will Pauling had to say after a career performance against Illinois.

Running back Braelon Allen

Here’s everything that running back Braelon Allen had to say after a 29-carry, 145-yard performance against Illinois.

Wide receiver Skyler Bell

Here’s everything that wide receiver Skyler Bell had to say after his performance against Illinois.

Offensive lineman Nolan Rucci

Here’s everything that offensive lineman Nolan Rucci had to say after his game-winning touchdown vs. Illinois.

Safety Hunter Wohler

Here’s everything that safety Hunter Wohler had to say about the defense in the win against Illinois.

Offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini

Here’s everything that offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini had to say about the offense in the win against Illinois.

Here’s everything quarterback Braedyn Locke had to say after his first career win.